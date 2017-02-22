The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. EFCC recovers 17 vehicles from ex-Customs boss, Dikko (PHOTOS)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered seventeen exotic vehicles in a warehouse of the former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.

2. NGO petitions NBC to stop #BBNaija

A non governmental organisation, CitizenGO has petitioned the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to stop airing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija).

3. IPOB killings: You are liars, military tells Amnesty International

The Nigerian military has accused human rights body Amnesty International (AI) of bandying lies and concocted stories over its allegations that soldiers killed 150 pro-Biafra agitators.

4. Certificate saga: Buhari did not bribe Justice Ademola – Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday dismissed reports that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kola Awodein bribed Justice Niyi Ademola of the Federal High Court with N500,000 during his certificate saga.

5. Osinbajo withdraws assent to 4 bills passed by N’Assembly

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has written to the Senate, stating that he has withdrawn his assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly.

The letter was read on the floor of plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki on Wednesday.

