The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Osinbajo pays surprise visit to Lagos Airport, inspects facilities (WATCH)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday paid a surprised visit to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport where he inspected the airport’s facilities.

2. Xenophobia: Protesters attack MTN head office in Abuja

Disheartened by the continuous attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, some protesters on Thursday attacked and vandalised the head office of South African owned telecommunications company, MTN in Abuja in apparent retaliation.

3. Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria in 48 hours, students threaten MTN, DSTV, Shoprite

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all South African companies in Nigeria to relocate over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

4. MMM introduces new rules, to freeze participants’ accounts again

Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox popularly known as MMM has once again announced that it would freeze accounts of participants and introduce new rules.

5. “I lied about being a virgin…My accent was fake”, Gifty says

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has said she lied about being a virgin while on the show.

