The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. “No one knows how many STDs I treated” | Tonto Dikeh says her marriage was a scam

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has said her marriage to embattled husband, Oladunni Churchill was based on what she calls “lies, scam and deceit.”

2. “I lied to make my husband who he is today” | Tonto Dikeh reveals even more about her marriage

Actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she lied about her husband, Oladunni Churchill buying her a car and an iPhone to ‘make him the man he is today’.

3. Police drop charges against Audu Maikori

The Police has dropped charges against Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori, according to his counsel.

4. FG fires all directors in NCAA

The Federal Government has sacked all the nine directors of the nine directorates in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

5. Xenophobic attacks: No Nigerian has been reported dead in South Africa – FG

The Federal Government has said no Nigerian has been killed in the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.