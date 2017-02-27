The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. CONFUSION: And the award for Best Picture goes to La La Land… sorry, we mean Moonlight (WATCH)

At 89th Academy Award there was a mild drama, as the award for Best Picture was mistakenly given to La La Land instead of Moonlight.

2. ‘La La Land’ takes home 6 awards | Here’s the full list of winners at the Oscars 2017

Music drama ‘La La Land’ won six awards, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Stone at the 89th Academy Awards.

3. SON arrests two Chinese dealing in substandard tyres

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arrested two Chinese for importing substandard tyres worth over N5bn.

4. Just In: Court sacks Akwa Ibom Senator

The Federal High Court in Uyo has sacked a senator, Bassey Albert Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North East in the National Assembly.

5. PDP wins Rivers legislative re-run election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party winner of the Rivers legislative re-run elections in Rivers State.