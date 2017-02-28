The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Just In: Banky W’s Lekki home gutted by fire

A property located along Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1 and occupied by singer Banky W was on Tuesday gutted by fire.

2. Again! No African leader wins $5m Mo Ibrahim award

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation on Tuesday announced that no African leader won its $5m leadership prize for the year 2016.

3. How my generation failed Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said his generation has failed Nigeria.

The former President said the present generation of leaders lack the capacity to move the country forward.

4. $49bn was not missing from NNPC account during my tenure – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied claims by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that $49 billion got missing from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation account.

5. Senate to screen Onnoghen as CJN on Wednesday

The Senate has said it will hold a confirmation hearing for Walter Onnoghen as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) on Wednesday.