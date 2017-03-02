The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

by Dolapo Adelana

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Spain appoints Minister of Sex

Spain has appointed its first Minister of Sex. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy appointed Edelmira Barreira as the country’s sex boss to get Spaniards to produce more babies.

2. I will brief Buhari on outcome of security meeting – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said he would brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the security council meeting he presided over on Wednesday.

3. Xenophobia: Militants threaten to attack MTN, Shoprite, others

A group of Niger Delta Militants have threatened to blow up Multichoice Limited, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major South African investments in Nigeria over the renewed attack on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

4. Police kills notorious kidnapper who escaped from court

The police has killed a notorious kidnapper and armed robber, Henry Chibueze known as Vampire, who escaped from custody on January 27.

5. Court dissolves Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s marriage

A Lagos Island Customary Court, on Thursday dissolved the 17 year-old marriage between Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his wife, Suzanne Emma.