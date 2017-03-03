The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. “May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP” – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has once again said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is dead.

Obasanjo, who is one of the founding fathers of the party, said it is dead, sunk and gone, as he prayed that the nation’s fortune should also not sink like that of the PDP.

2. Buhari has stayed in London longer than envisaged – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has stayed in London longer than expected.

3. Why naira is appreciating – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the recent appreciation of the naira against other currencies was due to intelligent work.

4. ‘Democrats have lost touch with reality’ | Trump defends Jeff Sessions

US President Donald Trump has said Attorney General Jeff Sessions is an “honest man” who has done nothing wrong.

5. “The VP has a much more progressive stance” | The Economist thinks Buhari should stay away as long as he likes (WATCH)

International online medium, The Economist has said President Muhammadu Buhari should continue his vacation in London as long as he desires.