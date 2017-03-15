The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

BUHARI PRESIDES OVER FIRST FEC MEETING AFTER RESUMPTION

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, his first after a 49-day medical vacation.

2. 6 KILLED AS 4 FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS ATTACK BORNO

Two men were killed early Wednesday when four female suicide bombers detonated explosive devices at Usmanti along Muna Garage axis, Maiduguri, Borno.

3. BREAKING: AGAIN, SENATE REJECTS MAGU AS EFCC CHAIRMAN

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the second time.

4. CUSTOMS BOSS, HAMEED ALI DEFIES SENATE AGAIN

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali on Wednesday failed to honour an invitation by the Senate to appear before it for the second time.

5. SENATE THREATENS TO ARREST CUSTOMS BOSS

The Senate on Wednesday threatened to arrest the Comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali if he failed to appear before it on Thursday.