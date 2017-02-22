LAUTECH academic staff suspend strike

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) chapter on Tuesday suspended its strike after months.

The lecturers ended their strike after receiving a letter of commitment on how Oyo and Osun state governments intend to fund the university, its chapter chairman said.

The chairman, Biodun Olaniran, said the decision was informed after appraisal of the current situation on campus.

He however said the union would not hesitate to return to strike if the government fails again on the promise of funding the school.

“After consideration of all issues, we have decided to immediately suspend the strike and return to work with immediate effect,” he said.

The LAUTECH chapter of ASUU went on strike in June 2016.

