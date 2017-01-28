LAUTECH lecturers give conditions for resumption

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said lecturers of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso will only resume when Oyo and Osun State agree on how the N7.1bn outstanding subvention will be paid.

ASUU Chairman in LAUTECH, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, said this in an interview on Friday.

He said the N500m paid by Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi and his Ondo counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola was not all the solution to the crisis.

He said both states have to agree on how the backlog would be paid and how the two states would fund the varsity henceforth without any crisis.

He said the strike was not because of salaries but to solve the problem of funding.

The ASUU chairman said, “Our position is straightforward. It is not tied to salaries but the sustainable funding of the university.

“The two states are supposed to give LAUTECH N295m as subventions every month but they have not been doing this.

“Oyo State owes us N2.3bn and Osun State is owing N5.3bn but the two states just paid N500m. This is not enough. Although we are also considering the economic realities on ground, that is why we want them to state categorically state how they intend to pay the balance of N7.1bn.

“Is it going to be monthly or how? They have to state this and assure us that from January 2017, they will no longer owe. If this is not done, we will resume and go back to the starting point very soon.”

