Lawyer sues Kashamu Buruji for alleged threats to life

Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial district, Kashamu Burji has been sued by a lawyer, Babatunde Olokun for alleged unlawful arrest, continuous threat to life, harassment and infringement on fundamental human rights.

The lawyer slammed a N10m suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



According to the lawyer, he has been receiving threats calls from the Senator.

He asked the court to declare the acts unconstitutional and a violation of his rights.

He also prayed the court to order Kashamu to stop using security agencies to harass him.

Counsel to Olokun, Mr Stanley Iji, prayed court for a short adjournment, saying that the respondents had yet to be served the processes.

The Judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, noted that this was the second time the applicant had failed to serve the processes on the respondents.

The respondents are Kashamu, Onamusi Onadeko and the Inspector-General of Police.

Dimgba warned that the case would be struck out on the next adjourned date if Olokun failed to serve the processes on Kashamu and the others.

The judge adjourned the matter till Feb. 17 for hearing.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments