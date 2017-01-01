Leaked tapes: Wike is an embarrassment to Rivers – Peterside

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside has said Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has continued to ridicule his office through his actions.

He said this during a birthday thanksgiving held in his honour and that of a former lawmaker and deputy governorship candidate, Mr. Honourable Asita, in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He frowned at the leaked tapes involving Wike and another with Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, stating that it was an embarrassment to the state.

He also criticised Wike’s administration over the passing into law of the 2017 budget within 48 hours after it was proposed to the state House Assembly.

Peterside said, “It is a big embarrassment to our state that a governor or anybody who occupies the office of the governor can be associated with the two leaked audio tapes. Governor Wike has a Herculean task to prove that those tapes are not his voice and do not represent his value system.

“If indeed it is proven that the tapes represent what Governor Wike said and his value system, then it is a big embarrassment to our state and he does not deserve to occupy the office of the governor.”

On the passage of the 2017 budget within 48 hours, he said, “It is ridiculing the office of the Rivers State Governor. It is ridiculing the Rivers House of Assembly and nothing can be more uncharitable than what Wike, working collaboratively with the Rivers House of Assembly, did.”

