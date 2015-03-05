Learn from the experts: Meet Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Hakeem Salaam, Jide Odukoya, others at The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) photography workshop [DETAILS]

by Jewel Stephen

The Future Photography Workshop is put together for aspiring young photographers who want to learn or fine-tune the skill of picture taking with the aim of setting up a business or getting a job.

The workshop has a distinctive structure that lends itself to learning and improvement regardless of the level of knowledge of the attendees.

For young people especially those just leaving tertiary institutions, finding their way after school can be difficult. TFESS is a series of seminars, workshops and conferences that act as a door towards training, skill acquisition and capacity building.

To this end, The Future Project is delighted to announce the first session for this year’s TFESS, The Future Photography Workshop.

This workshop will cover different areas of specialization such as food photography, street photography, wedding photography, nude photography, speed photography and fashion photography.

The classes will also feature a mix of theoretical and practical topics including; Lighting, Depth of Field, Portraiture, The Business of Photography, Exposure Workshop, etc.

Lecturers for the training also include Moussa Moussa, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Bayo Omoboriowo, Aham Ibeleme, Obi Somto and Spicey T. The extended faculty also includes ace photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

Registration is at a subsidized rate of N10, 000 with limited seats available and will run for 3 weeks from the 16th of March to the 2nd of April 2015 ( excluding weekends)

To register, call Jeffrey on 08022226712 or mail [email protected]. Registration ends on Friday, March 13, 2015. For more information on The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS), please go to www.thefutureafrica.com

Comments

- Advertisement -