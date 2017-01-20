The News Blog

At least 90 people died in IDPs camp bombing – Doctors Without Borders

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday said the accidental bombing of Internally Displaced Persons camp in Borno by the Nigerian Air Force led to the death of at least 90 people.

According to the MSF, most of the victims of the attack were women and children.

The Nigerian Air Force has already set up a panel to investigate the bombing and submit its reports.

The panel has reportedly summoned the commander of the troops in the NorthEast and pilots who flew the jets.

