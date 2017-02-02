[The Legislative Blog]: 5 things Osinbajo, Saraki and Dogara may have discussed at today’s meeting

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has received Senate President, Bukola Saraki and House of Representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara at the Presidential Villa for the second time this week. The first meeting of this kind held on Tuesday and had a few ministers in attendance.

From what we know, Tuesday’s meeting was “fruitful” and we were left with no clues to a possible sequel, so today’s meeting comes as a bit of a surprise. But we also understand that the country is faced with too many challenges that require urgent attention so we will not undermine the necessity of another meeting.

- Advertisement -



Here are some of the topics we assume the trio discussed:

The 2017 Budget again: After Tuesday’s meeting, Senator Bukola Saraki told newsmen that the meeting was to consult on matters relating to the nation’s economy including the 2017 Budget proposal. He said there were no issues with the budget, although some of the members of the Senate have pointed out irregularities and loopholes in it. Although it may not have been the core topic at this meeting, we’re certain it was a talking point.

The Presidential Task Force and maybe more of its kind? : The Acting President on Wednesday set up a task force to look into increased prices of food produce and find urgent ways of making food teams available and affordable to Nigerians. The task force consists of seven cabinet ministers and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. So this might have been an opportunity to brief the National Assembly leaders on the new task force, hear their recommendations and maybe raise the need for more of such for other pressing issues in the country.

Southern Kaduna: The violence in Southern Kaduna is the biggest menace facing the country at this time and it doesn’t seem like the government is paying the region the deserved attention. We don’t know what was on the meeting agenda but we believe the acting president and the other two men discussed how to find lasting solutions that will stop the killings of innocent civilians; especially since it wasn’t raised at the previous meeting. So this is not us hoping they talked about Southern Kaduna, this is us calling on them to act.

Post-Buhari arrival report: This is probably not the case but we’re just assuming the trio are preparing for President Buhari’s arrival on Monday the 6th. Thursday is the only official working day before Monday so things have to be tidied because the President will demand details of every work done.

What if?: Or maybe it was just a friendly visit; since, we assume, the previous meeting was a bit uptight so the acting president thought to invite Saraki and Dogara over for dinner and good laughter. It will soon be time-up for him as president so why not take good advantage of the final moments. No, this is not how that meeting went, it was strictly in the interest of the nation so we’ll wait till they tell us what we should know.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments