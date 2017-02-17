[The Legislative Blog]: Apostle Dino Melaye wants us to call a crusade on the 2017 budget

A gathering of saints filled with the Spirit, loaded with their bottles of anointing oil, power-filled handkerchiefs, blemish-free white garments, spewing firebrand prayer points on Nigeria’s 2017 budget.

As for the chosen saints who have been divinely endowed with celestial eyes, they will seek and find every irregularity that is hidden in the budget. This year, all the generators, computers, zoo maintenance, non-existent housing schemes and feeding bills that have been fixed in our budget will be uprooted and thrown in the abyss. Amen or nah?

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West, has suggested a spiritual cleansing of this sort before the 2017 budget is passed. He told news men in Abuja on Friday, “I am of the opinion there’s nothing to rush. Let’s delay this budget and look at it with very celestial and holy eyes, if possible with application of anointing oil, to make sure that we get to the bottom of it…”

Although Senator Melaye has raised very valid concerns about the potentials of the 2017 budget to be laden with falsified figures just as the 2016 budget, asking for a spiritual intervention is no way to solve the problem.

This has to be another joke, Senator Melaye. Right?

