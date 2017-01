Created in Lagos by Anthill Studios, Play Thing was shared on Twitter and it caught Senator Bukola Saraki’s eye. The Senate President who has been spending most of his recess promoting the Made in Nigeria Challenge demanded to know the designers of the animation.

This is one to be proud of and we’re totally here to monitor how the Senate President’s Made in Nigeria campaign will promote this animated clip and more like it, internationally.

