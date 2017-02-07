[The Legislative Blog]: The day power failed the powerful

Some news sites had the prefix “Breaking”, others had “Just In” while a few others just simply reported it without drama. What’s the news here though?

There was power failure at Room 324 in the Senate Building while ambassadorial nominees were being screened by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs. It was reported that they continued the screening exercise in darkness but were unable to get through with it.

- Advertisement -



This piece of news is maybe not hilarious but interesting in more ways than one. First, a power outage reported as breaking news in Nigeria is too much of an irony. Second, proceeding with the meeting in darkness and not finding an alternative is ridiculous. That’s not even the Nigerian way. Maybe, this would have helped?

Third, the screening was stalled because (and in case the top officials didn’t know this), nothing progresses in darkness.

Now this is not an attempt at calling anyone to order. The National Assembly, Power Ministry and other stakeholders in the power sector did that for themselves today. And ironically, just about the same time Room 324 went into irreparable darkness.

This post is borne out of unadulterated pettiness and a burning desire to spite the Senate. That’s all.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments