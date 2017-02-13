[The Legislative Blog]: Who got paid to print this National Assembly budget hearing banner?

While many of you may have all your attention on the speeches and deliberations at today’s public hearing of the 2017 National Budget by the joint sitting of the Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives and other agencies, we could not pass up this detail that caught our eye.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA JOINT COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS WELCOMES YOU TO IT’S 2017 NATIONAL BUDGET HEARING

So it’s just one tiny error, you say. But no, we can’t let go…especially considering the amount of taxpayers money that must have been allocated to and expended on getting the roll-up banner done.

Whoever it was that got the contract to design and print the banner, the word you need is ITS, the possessive pronoun.

Petty much? Yes, that’s why we’re here. You’re welcome!

