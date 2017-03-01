[The Legislative Blog]: Hon Dogara spoke at the Wives of Reps members retreat and these responses sum up our thoughts

After our rant earlier today, the House of Reps Members Wives Association retreat held in Abuja as scheduled. It’s not like we had a way of stopping it or anything but still, we hoped someone would come to their senses and just cancel the waste of a gathering.

Anyway, it held and today’s special guest was the Speaker of the House, Hon Yakubu Dogara. He spoke on the role of women in nation building. Fair enough!

But we thought to quickly point out that we’re the only ones who are disgusted by the existence of the association of reps wives blah blah. See the comments on Hon Dogara’s tweets:

In case you think we’re making this up, here is photo proof: