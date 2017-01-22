[The Legislative Blog]: Has Hon Jibrin given up on this fight against corruption?

Anyone noticed Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, Nigeria’s top whistleblower, has been silent for a over a week now? Well, we did so we decided to look him up on Twitter, his favourite social media platform and realised he hasn’t been up to much lately. Just retweets and more retweets…none of the usual numbered tweets and threads.

We wonder what the suspended lawmaker has been up to that’s taking so much of his time and keeping him from ratting out on the other senators or campaigning against corruption; but we have a few suspicions.

First, it might be that Hon Jibrin is taking time to out an extensive research on some new corruption discovery he probably just made, or just strategizing on the next line of action in this very tough fight against corruption. This won’t be a first, see tweet below.

4-My few weeks of silence was to strategize and put to work some of the advice I have received from hundreds of well meaning Nigerians — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 31, 2016

Or what if Hon Jibrin is laying low until the effects of the backlash that hit him recently on Twitter wear out? Did you miss out on that? Catch up here. According to the very shocking revelations made by the private investigator who tweets as @segalink, Hon Jibrin may not exactly be the anti-corruption model we think he is. So, is he bowing his head in shame now that fingers are pointing at him? That’s another suspicion to consider.

Also, did anyone catch news about Jibrin’s anti-corruption crusade advertised here? We didn’t but we can bet it never held and we’re yet to receive an explanation or an apology (yes, he owes us). What happened to integrity? Or has Hon Jibrin suddenly given up on fighting corruption?

7-Our first event will be held in Kano on 9-1-17 with 5000 youths across the country. Our anti corruption crusade with be ruthless in 2017 — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) December 31, 2016

Whatever the excuse for this silence, we hope Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin has either a plan for an epic return or a plan to quit making numerous allegations we can’t even keep up with anymore.

