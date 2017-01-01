[The Legislative Blog]: Hon Jibrin takes his anti-corruption campaign to the streets this 2017

In November, we told you how embattled and suspended lawmaker and whistleblower, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin took his corruption fight out of the country. At the time, Hon Jibrin promised to involve the international community in his campaign and from his recent announcement, he has succeeded at this.

He shared on Twitter on Saturday that two international organisations have come on board and will be funding his anti-corruption campaign activities which are:

Setting up an online platform to disseminate budget fraud and corruption acts.

Holding anti-corruption lectures and sensitization programs across the country with the first event set for 9 January in Kano.

Add the new incentive approved by the Federal Government for whistleblowers to this list, then we can tell it will be a difficult year for corrupt politicians. Or not!

But thumbs up to Hon Jibrin for the audacity to get this started! This was everything (and more) we expected from President Muhammadu Buhari who swore to fight corruption through his administration. As he has not quite lived up to that promise, here’s Hon Jibrin providing hope that Nigeria’s political set-up will be rid of corruption.

And it’s set to happen in 2017!

