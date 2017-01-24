[The Legislative Blog]: Where did Magu’s renomination letter come from?

News making rounds this morning have it that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki will be reading a renomination letter for acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu will be read before the House at plenary today.

The said letters were submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari before he left on his 10-day vacation and while the first contains a plea to the House to reconsider Magu’s nomination which was thrown out by the Senate late last year, the other renominates him for the position.

- Advertisement -



But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Mr Ita Enang has said he is not aware of the letters. “I am not aware of that discussion and I don’t want to speak on the matter because I don’t have details“, said Enang.

One would expect that if President Buhari did write the renomination letters, his aide would have knowledge of it as it would be his responsibility to pass on the letters to the Senate. If he claims to be unaware of the existence of the two letters, then we wonder where they came from.

The Senate had said in December 2016 that it may still consider Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation if President Buhari presents a valid explanation for it to do so.

But to say that these controversial letters are the “valid explanation” that the Senate demands is misleading. The Senate’s reaction to the letters when they are read today will help understand the situation better.

- Advertisement -



Comments