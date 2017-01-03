[The Legislative Blog]: What ‘Man of the Year’? Senator Shehu Sani disagrees with Gov Obiano’s award

On 1 January, Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year 2016. Governor Obiano won the award based on his “prudent management of resources and embarking on massive infrastructural development in Anambra state.”

Well, congratulations!

But Senator Shehu Sani does not agree with the idea of rewarding politicians and top public servants in this regard. So he took to Facebook to air his perspective without mentioning any names:

Maybe we agree with him. These elected officials have clearly done enough to impact the lives citizens, positively or otherwise. Why not give some very well-deserved attention to the man on the street who struggles to get by in life despite the hardship in the country?

The Silverbird Man of the Year award has been around since 2005 and has rewarded only notable personalities year in, year out.

Common sense proponent, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce who facilitates the award may take a lesson or two from fellow Senator Sani’s viewpoint, especially as it makes a lot of sense.

