[The Legislative Blog]: Nothing but joy and Twinings as President Buhari receives Saraki, Dogara in London

The leaders of the Nigerian Natioanl Assembly flew out to London on Wednesday morning to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki; House of representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara and Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan are being hosted by the President in Abuja House, London.

We can tell from the photos that the President is in good spirits and he treated his guests to good tea.

We can’t deny that these photos are the most genuine we’ve seen of the President since he left on vacation and the best part is these guys somehow got the President to drop a message for Nigerians via his Twitter handle.

I thanked them for visiting. I'm also grateful to Nigerians, Christians and Muslims alike, for their prayers and kind wishes for my health. pic.twitter.com/pniHAr3cZo — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 15, 2017

At least, Nigerians can now go to bed knowing the president is well.





