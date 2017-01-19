[The Legislative Blog]: The PDP has just lost another Senator in the House but is still in denial of a crisis

Senator Nelson Effing, representing Akwa Ibom South in the upper Chamber, has announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.

Senator Effiong gave his reason as, “over the past one year this party has disintegrated; because of the crisis in the party, I have decided to resign from the PDP and join the APC“. This long-term crisis the Senator cited is one that the party leadership has consistently denied.

In his response to Senator Effiong’s decampment, minority leader Senator Godswill Akpabio again denied the existence of a crisis in the party, condemned the senator’s action and even threatened a court action. Rather than tackling its internal crisis, the PDP has resorted to empty bravado that has so far yielded more negative results.

In November 2016, PDP senators in the House staged a walkout after Senator Yele Omogunwa decamped to the APC. Senator Akpabio, at the time, claimed the action was “to protect the sanctity of democracy“. It was all talk and no action towards salvaging the situation. The PDP has not only lost three members in the last four months, the APC is taking advantage of its weaknesses to ridicule its position in the House.

In a recent interview with PUNCH newspaper, APC Senator, Kabiru Marafa said the power tussle in the PDP was a delight to the APC as the party would gladly continue to receive the warring party’s members one by one.

On his part, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu put out a statement to reaffirm his loyalty to the PDP in the Senate. He referred to the calls for his defection to the ruling APC as a ‘fantasy‘.

Comments