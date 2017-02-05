[The Legislative Blog]: The president will be away for a while, so what now National Assembly?

The National Assembly received a statement from the Presidency today informing them of President Buhari’s desire to extend his 10-day leave indefinitely.

The upper and lower chamber will sit on Tuesday so we expect that both houses will make the president’s indefinite absence a major topic on their agenda and take a decisive action. We need to know what next from here especially now that it’s clear that the president is too ill to rule.

