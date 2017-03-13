[The Legislative Blog]: Reps committee clerk, Mohammed Shuaibu slumps and dies

A senior staff at the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Shuaibu died on Monday.

Mr Shuaibu, who was the Clerk to the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production Services, reportedly slumped after complaining briefly of discomfort.

He was rushed to the National Assembly Clinic for emergency medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival.

National Assembly’s Director of Information and Publications confirmed the death and added that the deceased’s body has been taken to Zaria.

Mr Shuaibu was in his mid-50s and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.