[The Legislative Blog]: Reps debate on bill for media coverage of court proceedings

The House of Representatives today considered a bill that will allow for the media to cover court proceedings as they happen.

Hon Daniel Reyenieju, representing Delta South/Delta West constituency, stated that the bill will help citizens understand the judicial process as much as build the integrity of lawyers and citizens.

Supporting the bill, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said plenary sessions in the National Assembly and the activities of the Executive should also be covered by the media. Meanwhile, Hon Zakari Mohammed raised concerns about the security of lives and national security as he opposed the bill.

In October 2016, a civil rights group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER) called for the full media coverage of court proceedings in the country. This was in response to the arrest of judges by the DSS.

The bill passed its second reading at the House today.

