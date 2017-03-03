[The Legislative Blog]: Saraki and Utazi are now trying to confuse us over this anti-corruption speech, abi?

So these people must think we’re babies. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption, Senator Chukwuka Utazi has just come forward to take the fall for the speech he gave on behalf of Senate President, Bukola Saraki at the National Dialogue on the Fight against Corruption organised by PACAC on Thursday.

Saraki (through Utazi) heavily condemned President Buhari’s anti-corruption calling it unsustainable and describing the platforms used in fighting corruption as corrupted. He also threw mighty shades at the DSS (although very well deserved) for its raid on the homes of senior judges in October 2016. Senator Saraki did not leave out the organisers of the event, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC). He accused the committee of “blackmailing the legislature and propagating the adoption of illegal means and extra-judicial tactics in the administration’s anti-corruption war.”

After all said and more, this loyal servant, Senator Utazi now wants to be the scapegoat in the issue. It’s not really that easy, you see. To begin with, it’s not possible that you represented your boss at such an event and delivered your own speech. The organisers and the guests at the event sure didn’t want to hear Utazi’s opinion, they came for Saraki and they got Saraki.

We already get the message. Senate President Bukola Saraki does not believe so much in the Buhari administration, at least, not in his anti-corruption war and we totally understand. Saraki still has a truckload of corruption charges trailing his political existence. From his heavy presence on the Panama Papers leak to his romance with the Code of Conduct Tribunal before which he was re-arraigned in February on an amended 18-count corruption charge. Who else to condemn an attempt to rid the country of corruption than Saraki?