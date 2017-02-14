[The Legislative Blog]: Is the Senate trying to lie to us or is it the presidency that is confused?

There seems to be some sort of confusion with the information provided by the Nigerian Senate’s Twitter account over the submission of Mr Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, at the ongoing public hearing of the 2017 budget.

The Senate’s account tweeted this on Monday:

Almost 24 hours after, the presidency’s communication account has refuted the Senate’s tweets.

Is it possible that the Senate may have tweaked Mr Ben Akabueze’s words or the presidency is not getting the figures and facts right?

The answer lies with Mr Akabueze who may need to make a separate statement clarifying the pension fund situation.

