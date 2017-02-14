[The Legislative Blog]: Is the Senate trying to lie to us or is it the presidency that is confused?

There seems to be some sort of confusion with the information provided by the Nigerian Senate’s Twitter account over the submission of Mr Ben Akabueze, Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, at the ongoing public hearing of the 2017 budget.

The Senate’s account tweeted this on Monday:

Ben Akabueze says due to the N2.3Trillion deficit, funding of pension liabilities in the #2017Budget does not look feasible. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 13, 2017

He stated that one of the option is to increase deficit to be able to borrow to provide for pension. #2017Budget. — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 13, 2017

A member of @HouseNGR asked Akabueze if its possible for the FG to secure funds for pensioners same way it bailed out States. #2017Budget — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 13, 2017

"Last month, N400bn was share by all tiers of Government and salaries obligations still couldn't be met" – DG, Budget Office, Ben Akabueze — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) February 13, 2017

Almost 24 hours after, the presidency’s communication account has refuted the Senate’s tweets.

This is inaccurate. According to the Budget Office #Budget2017 has about N280bn to cover Pension Liabilities. Mr Akabueze did not say this. https://t.co/NvEqph8Zy9 — We ASOcial (@DigiCommsNG) February 14, 2017

In paraphrasing what you assumed Budget DG was saying it appears you misrepresented him.BOF says #Budget2017 has a N280bn pensions provision https://t.co/NvEqph8Zy9 — We ASOcial (@DigiCommsNG) February 14, 2017

Is it possible that the Senate may have tweaked Mr Ben Akabueze’s words or the presidency is not getting the figures and facts right?

The answer lies with Mr Akabueze who may need to make a separate statement clarifying the pension fund situation.

- Advertisement -



