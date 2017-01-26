[The Legislative Blog]: Has Senator Ali Ndume gotten his groove back?

Senate President Bukola Saraki today announced the reshuffling of the leadership of some of the Senate committees and Senator Ali Ndume was named Chairman, Senate committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a position formerly held by Senator Abba Kyari.

It may not exactly be a win for him but Senator Ali Ndume is back on top, sort of.

- Advertisement -



Recall that he was removed as APC Senate Majority Leader in a letter read to the House by the Senate President only 16 days ago. At the time, Senator Ndume said his removal was a result of his stance on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu’s nomination as EFCC Chairman.

But the turnout of events at the House so far this week, although unrelated, has us thinking maybe Senator Ndume is just getting compensated for his previous losses in the House.

A letter renominating Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman, allegedly written by President Buhari was read before the House few days ago. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Mr Ita Enang claimed not be aware of how the letter came about but it was presented before the House and although, no decision has been made on if Magu’s renomination will be considered, we suspect that Senator Ndume may be having the last laugh.

So that potential win plus this new appointment may have put Senator Ali Ndume back in charge.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments