[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Bukola Saraki congratulates President Buhari on defeating Boko Haram

Senate president, Bukola Saraki has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army on their success in defeating what is left of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.

The Senate president describes the news of the win as gratifying and a gift to Nigerians as the year wraps up.

Read:

I want to congratulate President @MBuhari for his leadership, and his dedication to crushing the insurgency in the country. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 24, 2016

I want to also commend the Nigerian people for believing in our men and women in uniform, and supporting them and their families. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 24, 2016

More work needs 2 be done 2 stamp out remnants of Boko Haram that may be hiding amongst us. However, downfall of CAMP ZERO worth celebrating — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 24, 2016

As we celebrate this win by our men & women in uniform, we must not forget those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of Nigeria — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) December 24, 2016

