[The Legislative Blog]: Senator Bukola Saraki congratulates President Buhari on defeating Boko Haram

Senate president, Bukola Saraki has sent a congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army on their success in defeating what is left of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa forest.

The Senate president describes the news of the win as gratifying and a gift to Nigerians as the year wraps up.

Read:

 

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Loading...