Senator Dino Melaye, the prayer warrior. Senator Dino Melaye, the prophet. Senator Dino Melaye, the motivational speaker.

Here’s ALL you need to live through 2017 according to Senator Dino Melaye, the wisest.

Watch:

My new year message part 1 A video posted by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:25am PST

My new year message part 2 A video posted by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on Dec 28, 2016 at 4:27am PST

We’ve heard it all before. But thanks!

Comments

