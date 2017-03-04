[The Legislative Blog]: Did Senator Murray-Bruce and Minister Amaechi bury the hatchet?

Well, that’s what it looks like.

Last we heard of both of them as an item, they were in a dirty Twitter fight. But this was a year ago…

Senator Murray-Bruce posted a two-pronged tweet targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari and one of his ministers which was apparently, Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi who had been of spending N80million on dinner during his administration as Rivers state governor.

Minister Amaechi replied without hesitation and even took things a step further:

So we reckon the two just got to make up as Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s new tweet suggests:

We’re just wondering why he had to bring Nigerian youths into this. You don’t see us misbehaving in public like you old folks in politics so maybe keep the lecture.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 10: These are the stories that drove conversations this week

Buhari’s anti-corruption war cannot be taken seriously without Amaechi’s trial – PFN leader

[The Legislative Blog]: Saraki and Utazi are now trying to confuse us over this anti-corruption speech, abi?

Loading...
Loading...