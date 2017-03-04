[The Legislative Blog]: Did Senator Murray-Bruce and Minister Amaechi bury the hatchet?

Well, that’s what it looks like.

Last we heard of both of them as an item, they were in a dirty Twitter fight. But this was a year ago…

Senator Murray-Bruce posted a two-pronged tweet targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari and one of his ministers which was apparently, Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi who had been of spending N80million on dinner during his administration as Rivers state governor.

Your own minister spent ₦80 million on a one day dinner, yet it is your citizens you accuse of being criminals #IAmANigerianNotACriminal — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 6, 2016

Minister Amaechi replied without hesitation and even took things a step further:

A coward who is not bold enough to name the minister that he alleged criminally spent N80M on dinner is unfit to sit in our senate chambers — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) February 6, 2016

So we reckon the two just got to make up as Senator Ben Murray-Bruce’s new tweet suggests:

No enemies! The youth of Nigeria should learn from this, that to create a formidable force, you have to stand together. pic.twitter.com/wMYgbtOQef — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 4, 2017

We’re just wondering why he had to bring Nigerian youths into this. You don’t see us misbehaving in public like you old folks in politics so maybe keep the lecture.