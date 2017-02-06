[The Legislative Blog]: Has Senator Murray-Bruce seen his Twitter timeline recently?

We’re completely appalled by how low Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has gone with his Twitter account.


- Advertisement -

When did it become okay for a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic to associate himself with useless Twitter banter?

We didn’t have reason to be worried when he took to promoting the ideals of former president Goodluck Jonathan and making excuses for his failed administration. But this new playfulness is just not befitting of a senator whose mantra is common sense.

But we hear his Twitter account is handled by Reno Omokri so we’re not totally surprised, the only thing is we’re disappointed that Senator Murray-Bruce is letting this pass through him without calling his social media staff to order.

 

 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Nigerians deserve its leaders… I have no sympathy or empathy for Tuface

James Ibori may have just opened a Twitter account. Here are his first tweets

The Thread: “I hope he is safe”; Nigerians worry for 2Baba’s wellbeing

Trump angered by judge’s decision to halt travel ban

Today’s Noisemakers: James Ibori, Donald Trump, Godwin Emefiele and others

The Thread: When CBN ‘fell the hands’ of Nigerians

Our Central Bank went mad this morning, but quickly recovered

The Thread: “woman” “goddess” “fashion icon” | Top 10 tweets about Beyonce’s pregnancy

The Thread: Nigerians react to Lagos police ban of 2Baba’s planned protest

Loading...