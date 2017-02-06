[The Legislative Blog]: Has Senator Murray-Bruce seen his Twitter timeline recently?

We’re completely appalled by how low Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has gone with his Twitter account.





When did it become okay for a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic to associate himself with useless Twitter banter?

We didn’t have reason to be worried when he took to promoting the ideals of former president Goodluck Jonathan and making excuses for his failed administration. But this new playfulness is just not befitting of a senator whose mantra is common sense.

But we hear his Twitter account is handled by Reno Omokri so we’re not totally surprised, the only thing is we’re disappointed that Senator Murray-Bruce is letting this pass through him without calling his social media staff to order.

