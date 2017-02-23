[The Legislative Blog]: Is Senator Shehu Sani throwing shades?

It’s this tweet that has us asking questions.

Some are fervently praying;Some are ferociously preying. — Senator Shehu Sani (@shehusani) February 23, 2017

At a time in the country where virtually everyone at the top is taking advantage of the situation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health status and prolonged vacation, it is not unlikely that this tweet is targeted at a few people.

But we know Senator Shehu Sani is not the type to hide behind cryptic messages, he goes all out with his verbal missiles whenever it’s absolutely necessary. So we hope there will be an unveiling of the identities of those on both sides of this message.

Comments