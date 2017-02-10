[The Legislative Blog]: How South African lawmakers denounced President Zuma as “rotten to the core” (WATCH)

We’ve had more than a fair share of brawls in Nigeria’s National Assembly in the past but we are yet to see a massive opposition protest against a sitting president like what the case was in South Africa’s parliament on Thursday.

South African President, Jacob Zuma was to deliver a keynote speech at the Parliament but was hindered for over an hour by opposition lawmakers who raised their voices against the president calling him a “scoundrel”, “constitutional delinquent” who is unfit for office.

The opposition legislators who are members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) attacked President Zuma with questions based on corruption scandals that have trailed his office and hurled insults at him in between. The verbal attacks went on until Parliament Speaker, Baleka Mbete ordered security officers to eject the lawmakers after their leader called the president “rotten to the core”.

The ejection erupted in a free-for-all as the lawmakers resisted the security guards.

Members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party shouted “Out, out” as other members of the parliament also walked out.

The president, who has been frequently requested to resign, later continued his address with a burst of laughter and the word, “Finally!”.

