[The Legislative Blog]: Zimbabwean legislators want a refund from the football team for failing at AFCON

When you read about Zimbabwe on the news, you’d think the President, Robert Mugabe who recently announced he will run in the country’s presidential election in 2018 at age 94 and his wife who has declared herself President after her husband, are the only ones who are delusional or close to it.

But the legislators in the country now have us wondering what could have gone wrong with Zimbabwe’s political system and the people in it.

- Advertisement -



So the Zimbabwean football team The Warriors made an unimpressive outing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon. Although they held Algeria to a draw in their first game, they lost in the two matches with Senegal and Tunisia and were booted out of the competition.

Upon their return to Zimbabwe, members of the country’s Parliament have asked for a refund of the money that was paid to the team as allowances for the game. Buhera South legislator, Joseph Chinotimba said: “You had given them money that covered the whole month and they are back, can they refund the money that was not spent?”

And that’s not even the craziest!

Harare East legislator, Terrence Mkupe took the anger a step further and said, “Is it not possible for the players to be detained in an army barrack considering that they got $85,000 for participating at AFCON and (the players) must pay back by performing a service in the barracks?”

He questioned the Sports Minister on the existence of a government policy that would allow for punishment for the team in the event of a failure, but fortunately, such policy does not exist, according to the minister.

When we thought we had seen the worse with our own Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, these lawmakers gave a whole new perspective to madness in high places. It is not known whether any action has been taken against the team but we can tell they will be punished for their failure.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments