TheHeadies2016: Let’s not forget, Kiss Daniel showed these little boys how it’s done

Yes at the Headies, he did show the little boys how it’s done although conversely, he is the little boy in the industry.

Winning in three very major categories: Hip Hop World Revelation, Best R&B/Pop album and Album of the Year; Kiss Daniel lived up to his promise to himself and his fans. How?

Remember at last year’s edition of the Headies on January 1st, he lost in the Next Rated category to Reekado Banks (whom many believed didn’t quite deserve it). After all the drama that attended the win at the time, Kiss Daniel set himself apart. He sent out a very mature response that earned him respect from even older folks who would otherwise not care about his type of music and trust that he gained more fans.

The G-worldwide act shared an open letter:

“When I opened my social media accounts this morning, it was humbling for me to see that so many people believe that I deserve recognition for the work I was able to do last year by the grace of God. But like Thomas a Kempis famously wrote; “Man proposes, but God disposes”. To see that fans across different social audiences appreciate the efforts I put into making my music is one I will never look down upon, no award beats that, and I hope to be able to repay this confidence in good time.

My fans have been the most amazing source of inspiration for me, and I promise never to let you down. From the days when I was nobody in this industry, to song after song that you have helped become hits, I say God bless you for all the support. To be honest, it was quite heartbreaking to find out that I did not get the particular recognition I so much craved, but I am excited that it only means I need to work harder, and that 2016 will be a bigger year for me.

In 2015, some of the awards I won with your support include; ‘Best New Act’ at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards (NEA), Next Rated Artiste of The Year at the Extreme Awards in Benin Republic, AFRIMA Awards Most Promising Act in Africa. I also found out I was one of the top 5 Google Top Trending Nigerian Musicians. For an artiste with less than 10 songs to my name, I think this is enough for me to congratulate myself upon.

This year 2016 is going to be bigger and better; my debut album drops this year, and with the work put into it by myself, my team, and that of the artistes magnanimous enough to feature on it, I am positive that this will be the year. I also want to use this opportunity to tell the fans to look out for the forthcoming single of my label mate and brother ‘Sugarboy’ dropping in few days from now, as we at G-Worldwide Entertainment will continue to bring you good music.

I thank you all; my fans for always supporting me, the media platforms who continue to keep me in the public’s mind, the industry seniors who have made it their job to guide and mentor, and the members of my team who work behind the scenes to make sure I keep my head level and continue to make great music. Special shoot-out to my label boss ‘Emperor Geezy’ who continues to bring the best out of me.

I wish you all a happy New Year, and hope you have a good time in 2016. ANIDUGBE OLUWATOBILOBA DANIEL (KISS DANIEL).”

The message he passed in this note was not only apt but it introduced us to a young Nigerian musician who is set to go way ahead of his peers through hard work, a sense of purpose and of course, the God factor which he unashamedly professes.

In 2016, he dropped his debut album, New Era and it was (and still is) beautiful. With more than four hit songs and videos to go, the album registered Kiss Daniel for fame, success, recognition and maybe, a lot of money.

He promised to never let his fans down and he surpassed expectations with his outing at this year’s Headies, and all done without force or controversies. Note that Kiss Daniel does not belong to the lot of noisemakers who shove their importance down our throats at the slightest opportunity and with every lyric of their music.

The 22-year old has yet again made an ineffaceable mark, the type that Tekno Miles and all his ego cannot contend with. Hate or love the Headies, it’s the most important award ceremony in Nigeria until someone comes up with an alternative, and Kiss Daniel was the star of the night at the just concluded 11th edition. The rest of you little boys who cower under your label bosses should be very worried.

