Life 101 Premieres: Malta Guiness partners EbonyLife TV in new campus youth drama

On the 1st of March, 2017 at FilmHouse IMAX Cinemas, Lekki phase 1, EbonyLife TV & Malta Guinness premieres new campus youth drama titled ‘Life 101’. Life 101 talks about a gang of four childhood friends who leave their high school years behind and head for university. Together, their dreams seem invincible; but will their bond be strong enough to withstand the realities of adulthood? This is a story about life, love, laughter and tears, with friends who always manage to get into trouble.

We are introduced into the worlds of Deji, a brilliant ‘mad scientist’ with a wild imagination; Sade, the pretty tomboy with a passion for dancing who discovers the complexities of love and relationships; Tobi, the good-looking, sporty, gifted footballer and instinctive lady-killer who is studying the wrong course but doesn’t seem to care; and Frank, the rich boy with huge musical dreams.

Follow the foursome on a murderous adventure, as Deji’s alter-ego, ‘Charlie Cool’, turns super-sleuth in order to save the day. In this alternate reality, his friends assume new identities in his fertile imagination: Sade becomes the sexy ‘Shade’; Frank becomes the suave ‘Frankie’; and Tobi turns into ‘Too Bad’. Together they will discover the challenges of life, the power of love and what it takes to be called a true friend.

The drama, written by Yinka Ogun, Produced by Quinty Pillay and Directed by Dickson Dzakpasu airs on EbonyLife TV, Dstv channel 165 on Wednesday, 8th March, 2017 at 8PM WAT.

