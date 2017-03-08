My life has been a product of grace – Osinbajo

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said his life is a work of God’s grace.

Osinbajo said in an interview with State House correspondents after members of cabinet celebrated with cutting of cake at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo said, “Frankly speaking, there is no difference between today and yesterday. It is really a work of grace.

“It is worth thanking God that one is 60 and one is in good health and that one is able to serve one’s country.

“I am happy and fulfilled. I am thankful to God.”