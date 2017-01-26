“Lionel Messi is a rival because …” – Ronaldo

Real Madrid forward and World best player, Cristiano Ronaldo has said it is unfair to compare him with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo told reporters that players are not to be compared, while stating that they are both great players.

He told a Chinese newspaper “For me, this fight doesn’t exist,” he said.

“You can’t compare players.

“Cristiano is Cristiano and Messi is Messi,” Ronaldo replied reporters.

“We are both great players with individual and team titles that speak for themselves. The comparison? I don’t like to compare, that word doesn’t exist for me. We are different, two people just doing their jobs, that is all.”

Ronaldo said both players have mutual respect for each other and are only rivals because they play for different teams.

He said, “He tries to be the best player for his team and I try to do the same for mine. We are rivals because we play for different clubs, but when we are together we show each other mutual respect. We have a normal relationship.

“People compare us all that time, that is normal. People even compared our sons when they were born and talk about who is the fastest and smartest at school. This is all part of the business. But I think that you can’t compare these things.”

He added, “I just don’t care about [my critics],” Ronaldo said. “I try to do my job and be myself, everyone has people who hates them and it’s part of the business. But, I go to bed happy every night, I’m not here to satisfy my critics as I’m here for my fans and those who make me happy.”

