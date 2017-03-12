“It looked like I was being fingered and I had no idea” | See our top 10 quotes from the past week

From a very confusing and scandalous accusation against Apostle Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries on Monday to the return of President Buhari on Friday, and somewhere in between a stinging retort to the 7th Assembly’s incessant nagging by the Customs Comptroller general, it has been an interesting week to say the least. But the most dominating news of all, no doubt has been the BBNaija sexual molestation scandal that the show’s organisers don’t seem to understand how to navigate yet.

See our top 10 quotes from the past week below:

“This is absolutely clear and I don’t think there is any kind of future for Biafra. They are part of Nigeria and Nigeria has to remain as the only country.”

– Denys Gauer, the French Ambassador to Nigeria said on behalf of his country thereby stating his country’s stance against supporting those agitating for the secession of parts of Nigeria.

“I hereby accept the responsibility arising from the public perception of my latest actions in the big brother house. Consequently, I apologise to all who may have been offended by the interpretation of my action an or inaction throughout my stay in the house.”

– Kemen‘s controversial apology for his sexual molestation of TBoss in the big brother house which he tendered on Wednesday, the International Women’s day via his Instagram.

“I hope she [TBoss] will embrace the truth when the show is over and 25 million naira is not at stake“.

Kemen in an interview with Azuka Ogujiuba released on Friday. By this, the disqualified BBNaija housemate throws some doubt on the version of the story that TBoss has on the incident that got him disqualified.

“It looked like I was being fingered and I had no idea”

–TBoss told her own side of the story to the rest of the housemates and the world after Kemen was disqualified from the house on Sunday night.

“I’m glad to be back home, & grateful for your prayers. The best way to repay you is to rededicate myself to serving you.”

–President Muhammadu Buhari came back to Nigeria on Friday, the 10 of March and this was his first direct address to Nigerians after a very long and confusing time away.

“Youth and intellect is squarely behind him. Continue to do the work, Nigeria will continue whether we are here or not.”

– President Muhammadu Buhari said in praise of Professor Osinbajo has been acting on his behalf for over 50 days since he took his medical vacation on the 19th of January.

“For me, I must say that it has been an interesting period going around the nation maybe because the roads are bad. I must say I had a very interesting and challenging time; but above all, the president gave us the good support.”

-The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo also had thankful words to welcome the President back home.

“I was not appointed Comptroller General of Customs to wear uniform”

– Customs Comptroller General, Hamid Ali said on Friday on TV in response to the Senate who have been on his case to appear before them in his Customs uniform over the vehicle import duty kerfuffle.

“I wish that song will just go away already, not sure I will like to be associated with the bank tbh”

-Singer, Asa dropped the bomb on us on Twitter when she posted this tweet, revealing things are not rosy between her and Guaranty Trust Bank even though her voice still welcomes customers into the bank as it has for over 8 years.

“All I wish to know is why you remain in defiance and above the law and will not obey the law and abide by the judgement of the court that still stands regardless of appeal, which mandates you to free me so I can hug my last surviving son and embrace my two daughters?”

-Zeenat El Zakzaky, the imprisoned wife of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El Zakzaky penned a heartfelt letter to the President this week, challenging him to explain why they remain in prison despite court orders authorising their release.