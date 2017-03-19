There are a lot of fake people in the music industry – Lil Kesh

by Dolapo Adelana

Shoki singer, Lil Kesh, has said the entertainment industry is full of fake people.

The former YBNL act, who said this in an interview with Punch also revealed why he changed his hairstyle.

He said, “There are lots of fake people in this industry. When they see you doing well, they would come around you. But what they are really after is the fame and the fortune they think you have and they wouldn’t think twice about betraying you. I have seen a lot of such people in the industry and I can’t tolerate them because I have no time for fake love.

“It has never happened to me and that is because I deliberately keep my circle small. Most of the people around me now are the ones that I knew from way back. I’m not saying that it’s bad to make friends but one just has to be careful and smart in the process.”

On his new hairstyle, Kesh said, “I’m an entertainer and I need to change my look from time to time. Many of my fans often ask me to change my style and I have to satisfy their yearnings. There’s no big deal to it and for people that don’t like it, I only have one question for them: is it your head?”