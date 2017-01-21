Love After Love: Join Pete Edochie, Jimi Agbaje, DJ Jimmy Jatt, others for an exclusive Valentine couples dinner

We had an incredible time at the ‘Love on the dance floor’ Valentine Couples Dinner 2016.

Sold out seats. Eager participants, kissing competition, renewal of vows, re-propose to your spouse, Gele Competition & a heck of other sensual games.

Africa’s premier life Coach @lanre Olusola and & @saco held us spellbound for 3 hours.

Their sessions were romantic, practical, insightful and sensual.

We have taken it a notch higher this year at this year’s exclusive dinner tagged ‘Love after love’.

It promises to be a night of overwhelming fun, unlimited food, networking, romance and celebrity appearances by Pete Edochie, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, DJ Jimmy Jatt, EmmaohmaGod, Bunmi Olunloyo and many more.

