With Love From Uber: Win incredible gifts this Valentine

Uber Nigeria is rewarding its riders in Lagos and Abuja this Valentine with delightful gifts to spice up their relationships. Riders have to write a love note to their lovers to stand a chance of winning various amazing gifts for themselves and their partners this Valentine’s day.

The rider with the best love note in Lagos will win a one-night staycation at Maison Farenheit, a spa date for two from Oriki, a bouquet of flowers from Hadassah flowers, and a bottle of champagne courtesy ofmyshayo.com. While the best love note in Abuja will win a one-night staycation at Sheraton courtesy of Hotelnownow, dinner for two at Apple Boulevard, a pamper spa session at Cleopatra Spa, a bottle of champagne courtesy of myshayo.com and a bouquet of flowers from Petals and more.

‘’Uber is leaving no stone unturned to ensure we give our riders the best experience this Valentine’s day, and that is why we came up with #PutYourHeartInAnUber, to help our riders have an amazing Valentine’s day,’’ said Margaret Odunukwe, Marketing Manager, Uber West Africa.

To stand a chance of winning these fantastic prizes, you have to write a heart-warming and affectionate note to your lover through this form ‎before 12 pm (noon) on Sunday, February 12, 2017 and the winners will be announced later that day by 4pm.

Gifts are also available for 10 additional riders in Lagos and Abuja and the love notes will be delivered along with charming flowers from Haddassah flowers (Lagos) and Petals and more flowers (Abuja) for the ladies, or a bottle of champagne courtesy of myshayo.com for the gentlemen.

Write your love note today and create magic for your relationship this Valentine by expressing your feelings.

