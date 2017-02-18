Luxury bus crash: How woman jumped out of window to save her baby – Eyewitness

by Azeez Adeniyi

Kenneth Ohai, one of the passengers of the luxury bus which plunge into the river in Mile 12 has said a woman dive into the water to save her baby.

Kenneth who was one of the survivors said as the bus veered off the road and was heading for the canal, the little child his co-passenger was carrying on her lap bounced off the window and fell into the water.

He said the woman immediately dived out of the window to save her baby.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) later confirmed that the woman and her baby, who was not more than a year old survived unscathed.

He said the driver refused to slow down in that part of the road.

He said, “It was not as if there was a tyre blowout. Truly, if it had slowed down in that part of the road, the bus would not have hit the concrete demarcating the road.

“When it hit the median, the speed was too much for the driver to put the bus right and it went the other way again and hit the side of the canal. We were all screaming as it went down. The way it fell, I thought a lot of people would have died.”

Kelechukwu Ese, another survivor said many of the passengers jumped out through the windows.

He said, “I boarded the bus from Enugu State. I wanted to attend an event in Yaba, (Lagos). I sat by the window side and was asleep. Screams of other passengers woke me up. I thought I was dreaming. People started jumping out of the windows. And before I knew what was happening, I landed on the ground with my knees.

“I didn’t feel the pain initially and that was why I declined to be taken with others to a hospital after we were given first aid treatment. I am now feeling some pains.”

The crash led to the death of 3 persons while 23 others were injured.

