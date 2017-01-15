“You are all mad”, “8 months of what?” | See our top 10 memorable quotes from the past week

This past week looks as though it was designed to put many Nigerian sweethearts in bad light. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra is bitterly complaining about how his former party comrades from APGA are trying to pit him against the current administration and Mr. Eazi, arguably the most played artiste on Nigerian airways right now expressed opinions that have definitely dropped his next ratings ahead of time. The Governor of Oyo State properly represented the political class in this trend although in his case, we cannot say he was ever widely loved.

See our top ten quotes from the past week below:

Ghana's influence on present day "Naija Sound" cannot be over emphasized!!! — Accra2Lagos 11th feb (@mreazi) January 11, 2017

Headies’ Next Rated artiste, Mr Eazi riled up Nigerians online this week with his submission on how Ghanaian music has influenced most of the Nigerian songs we listen to.

“What is clear in Nigeria today is that Obi is living his life without pretending. What is also clear is that the opposition is relentless in seeking ways to bring him down… The opposition is approaching and promising heaven on earth to anybody that would visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and mention Obi’s name as liable for some wrongdoings.”

Former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi through a statement published by his media aide yesterday.

‘‘This administration is very serious about infrastructural development. We want rail, road, power, skill acquisition for our people. We ought to have developed beyond this point, but we neglected infrastructure when we had the resources. Now, we have to collaborate with you, and we will keep our side of the bargain in all the agreements we have signed.”

The words of President Buhari on Wednesday that may have negatively toppled the years of friendly foreign relations with Taiwan in favour of economic benefits offered by China. Though there’s no direct quote attributed to the President or any of his representatives subscribing to the One China policy, there haven’t been any words of denial from them either.

“You are all mad. I am waiting for him to come and arrest me.”

Bobrisky, in response to a light-hearted teaser on social media about who the next victim of Lagos State Government’s public indecency Law will be after Pretty Mike.

“Eight months of what? [This isn’t the first time a school will be closed] now.”

Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, one of the executive custodians of the Ladoke Akintola Univesity of Technology that has been shut for close to eight months now. He said this while addressing a group of student protesters.

“With so much corruption in Africa, how much of our funding is stolen? Why should we spend these funds on Africa when we are suffering here in the U.S.?”

The Trump transition team asked in a four-paged memo.

“Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”

Winners Chapel Bishop Oyedepo’s prayer to God during a ministration this week where he also cursed the northern sponsors of massacres and killings in Nigeria.

“Please,I forgave you immediately King came because I knew that u would have understood how it hurt me. I Love you and I am short of words now but thank you and trust me I wish so much happiness and peace.am already hugging you so tightly. it is well and Purity is Blowing you a kiss too. My God Will Bless You and Keep you Ahead always. MAMAPURITY”

-Mercy Johnson’s response to Tonto Dikeh. The actresses (Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh) played make up this week after Tonto apologised for calling Mercy’s daughter names years ago.

“The holidays are over, and we”re now open. Just as promised.”

The MMM Ponzi scheme that was shut doen in December due to very high festive demands made an wearly comeback on Friday with this statement posted on its website.

“I am charging Sowore to court, I am pushing a criminal case, a threat to my life, and I am doing it today. I have compelling evidence against him. I have known Sowore for almost 20 years. He demanded N100 million from me from a fictitious N500 million contract from the office of the former national security adviser (NSA).”]

-Lekan Fatodu’s allegation of extortion that has seen the arrest and investigation of Sahara Reporters’ Omoyele Sowore by the Nigeria Police.

Till next Sunday when we bring you the most important things to remember, don’t forget to check our top ten photos from this week here.

Comments