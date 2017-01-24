Madagali suicide bomber had a baby strapped to her back – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said a female suicide bomber who attacked Madagali town in Adamawa State earlier this month had a baby strapped to her back.

Adamawa NEMA coordinator, Salad Bello said it was still unclear if it was a new tactic by Boko Haram to conceal the suicide bombers.

“From the report we got after the Madagali attack (on January 13), one of the female suicide bombers had a baby strapped to her back,” he said.

“However it is not clear whether it was a coincidence or a strategy they employed to avoid detection by security personnel.

“This was one isolated case and it will be premature to arrive at a definite conclusion that the use of babies in suicide attacks has become a trend.”

The explosions at a Madagali checkpoint, military post and a bus station had left 2 people killed and 15 others injured.

